AJ Lee On Set Of Horror Movie (Photo), Braun Strowman Puts Kevin Owens Through A Table, Pete Dunne

- Above, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne talked about why Mae Young Competitor Meiko Satomura is going to be must-see for fans.

"I'm a student of pro wrestling and I've always been a huge fan of Meiko Satomura," Dunne said. "I've seen she's been announced for the Mae Young Classic and I'm really excited for her. I think - especially this late in her career - it's amazing that she's finally coming to a platform to show the world what she can do. ... Seeing her live, you'll see what I mean, the aggression and the competitiveness is something unique."

- Braun Strowman took on Kevin Owens at a WWE live event in Salisbury where he grabbed a table and put Owens through it with a running power slam, which you can see in the video below. The two will meet at SummerSlam (current card here) with Strowman's MITB case on the line.

- As noted, AJ Lee (and CM Punk) were announced for Rabid, a new horror movie that is a remake of the 1977 David Cronenberg movie of the same name. The movie is being written and directed by The Soska Twins, who directed WWE Studios' Vendetta and See No Evil 2 movies. The movie will star Laura Vandervoort and Ben Hollingsworth with Punk and AJ in supporting roles. Punk will star as "Billy" while AJ plays a character named "Kira." Below, AJ took a photo of her in character after her shoot for the film.