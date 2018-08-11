Alexa Bliss Talks Being Involved Creatively With Nia Jax WrestleMania Body Shaming Angle

Alexa Bliss dropped the Raw Women's Title to Nia Jax at WrestleMania 34 in the crescendo of a bullying storyline where David harassed Goliath.

Bliss recently spoke to Miami's AM 790 The Ticket where she addressed the idea of turning babyface after taking her character so far as a heel.

"I don't know, I've thought about [turning babyface]," Bliss admitted. "But then I was like, 'how am I gonna throw a temper tantrum when I'm a good guy?' Then I'm like, 'I'll make it work.'"

Bliss admitted spray painting Becky Lynch and giving Depends to Mickie James were mean things to do. Jax and Bliss took their WrestleMania 34 storyline to another level in terms of what Bliss said about Jax's weight.

The current Raw Women's Champion said she went so far in her angle with Jax to illustrate a very real problem. This was something they both believed in which is why it seemed so realistic.

"My biggest insult was probably with Nia," Bliss said. "We had the body shaming storyline and that was very rough because we are both very passionate about body positivity, but we had to make the storyline mean something because that is a real issue in the world. It hurt me calling her 'Shrek going through the airport' and stuff like that because she's my best friend."

Bliss and Jax took their storyline so far because the message meant a great deal to them personally. The two were also very much a part of the creative process as they built toward WrestleMania 34.

"It's just one of those things where you have to bring realism to certain issues and we were both in agreement that we wanted to put those digs in there because we wanted the storyline to mean something because we're both so passionate about body positivity and portraying that story.

"On that rivalry, we were both very much a part of that, we were in the creative process," Bliss said. "[Jax] wanted me to go there."

