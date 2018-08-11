Seth Rollins Photo Shoot In China, Aiden English Demands A Match, WWE Top 3 Moments Of The Week

- Above, Seth Rollins did a photo shoot for Elle Men Magazine in Shanghai, China while he promoted WWE's upcoming September 1 live event.

- WWE posted the top 3 moments from this week's episodes of Raw and SmackDown. The three picks were: Braun Strowman lifting up the stage for The Kevin Owens' Show, The New Day defeating The Bar to receive a shot at the tag titles at SummerSlam, and Ronda Rousey tapping out Alicia Fox.

- Aiden English demanded a match on this week's SmackDown once WWE announced Rusev and Lana would face Zelina Vega and Andrade "Cien" Almas at the SummerSlam Kickoff. English wants a chance to redeem himself one-on-one against Almas after costing Rusev and Lana their matches over the past couple weeks.