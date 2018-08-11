Seth Rollins Photo Shoot In China, Aiden English Demands A Match, WWE Top 3 Moments Of The Week

- Above, Seth Rollins did a photo shoot for Elle Men Magazine in Shanghai, China while he promoted WWE's upcoming September 1 live event.
- WWE posted the top 3 moments from this week's episodes of Raw and SmackDown. The three picks were: Braun Strowman lifting up the stage for The Kevin Owens' Show, The New Day defeating The Bar to receive a shot at the tag titles at SummerSlam, and Ronda Rousey tapping out Alicia Fox.
- Aiden English demanded a match on this week's SmackDown once WWE announced Rusev and Lana would face Zelina Vega and Andrade "Cien" Almas at the SummerSlam Kickoff. English wants a chance to redeem himself one-on-one against Almas after costing Rusev and Lana their matches over the past couple weeks.
BREAKING NEWS: @RusevBUL & @LanaWWE will join forces to battle @AndradeCienWWE & @Zelina_VegaWWE in the #SummerSlam #Kickoff, streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/S8ZE0DQ2cM— WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2018
I know it's been a hard few weeks for #RusevDay but I swore to make it up to @RusevBUL & @LanaWWE - so ahead of their #SummerSlam match, I'm demanding here and now to face @AndradeCienWWE 1 on 1 this Tuesday on #SDLive - I'll do whatever it takes. https://t.co/P881KA0koN— Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) August 11, 2018