Kurt Angle Says 'It's Time For A New Champion On RAW,' WWE On SummerSlam Matches, Zack Ryder

- Above is the latest WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder video featuring some new Star Wars toys Ryder added to his collection.

- WWE asked fans on Instagram: "Which match are you most looking forward to at SummerSlam?" Although there's no poll for this, scanning through the comments the top three matches look to be: WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe, and WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey.

You can only pick one. #SummerSlam A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 11, 2018 at 12:49pm PDT

See Also Jim Ross On Dangers Of Closing WWE SummerSlam With Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns

- Kurt Angle posted a photo from 15 years ago when he took on and defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. In the caption Angle wrote,

"15 years ago at WWE SummerSlam, I defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Championship. It was a barn burner. I fought aggressively to win this match. 15 years later, Roman Reigns has the opportunity to tame the "Beast." I Hope he does. It's time for a new champion on Monday Night Raw."