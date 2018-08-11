Ronda Rousey At Film Premiere, Titus O'Neil Looking To Open A School, WWE 205 Live Match Announced

- Above, Ronda Rousey was at the premiere for her latest film, Mile 22. She talked about her role and how she was able to expand outside of just being a "fighter" and ultimately just wants to entertain the fans. Mile 22 is set to release on August 17.

- A few weeks back, Jack Gallagher attacked WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander after Alexander defeated The Brian Kendrick in a non-title match. 205 Live GM Drake Maverick decided to pit Gallagher against Alexander in a non-title match in the main event of this week's show. He's also barred both Kendrick and Drew Gulak from ringside so the match remains as fair as possible. Gallagher and Gulak responded shortly after on Twitter.

I'm sorry to see that the most important matters in our division are decided in the general manager's car. Has the company not granted you a permanent office yet? https://t.co/bym5mY78nI — Gentleman Jack Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) August 11, 2018

Is this an official ruling from inside the 205 Live Mobile? "ATTEMPTED ASSAULT!?" I'm offended! I was there to support Brian and only wanted words with Cedric. This is classless blatant favoritism! I'll gladly watch Jack put the hurtin' on your man from a cozy monitor somewhere. https://t.co/Byxz3LM0ZM — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) August 11, 2018

See Also Cris Cyborg On If She Would Lose To Ronda Rousey In A WWE Ring

- After speaking with his Bullard Family Foundation, Titus O'Neil says he is looking to move forward with plans to open a school that will provide free tuition, uniforms, transportation, food, and more. Below is O'Neil's full comment about his vision.

"Just finished up a phone [conversation] with my Bullard Family Foundation and Hillsborough School folks with hopes of moving forward with plans to start a public school similar to LeBron James (thank you) which will provide free tuition, uniforms, transportation, food pantry, adult ed services and more! When you take the limits off the possible it opens a highway to the possibilities. I'm just an ordinary guy with an extraordinary vision to duplicate the love and efforts that were used to get me to where I am today as a man!"