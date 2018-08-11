Scott Hall Gives Big Praise To NXT Star, Fans On R-Truth Getting A Shot At The US Title, Eva Marie

- Above, Eva Marie posted another daily vlog of her getting up early to work out, heading to a hair appointment, doing a few business meetings. Eva's YouTube currently has 91k subscribers and just under 3 million total views.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans "Who should R-Truth have to defeat to earn a United States Championship Match?" As of this writing the results are: Carmella (45 percent), Shinsuke Nakamura (25 percent), Randy Orton (16 percent), and Jeff Hardy (15 percent). Carmella was included in the poll because on this week's SmackDown R-Truth thought the best way to get a title shot at SummerSlam was to defeat Carmella, much like Charlotte did.





- Scott Hall gave big praise to NXT Star Lacey Evans by predicting she will be a huge WWE Superstar. Last month, Hall made his third trip to the WWE Performance Center to help train some of WWE's next generation, which you can see in the video below.