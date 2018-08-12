Jim Ross On If WWE Should Turn Bobby Roode Heel, Roman Reigns Crowd Reactions

Recently on The Jim Ross Report, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross weighed in on the current iteration of WWE Superstar Bobby Roode. Also, Ross shared his thoughts on WWE Superstar Roman Reigns' ongoing negative reactions from crowds.

According to Ross, Roode should turn heel because 'The Glorious One' is a natural heel, no matter how catchy his entrance tune is.

"I think Bobby Roode would be better served in WWE, in my opinion, as a villain." Ross explained, "[Roode's] natural body english, facial expressions, everything [lends itself to villainy]. He's a natural heel. He should be put in his natural habitat and allowed to feed."

Also during the podcast, Ross claimed that the wrestleverse booing Reigns is akin to Kurt Angle's "You Suck" chant or John Cena's "John Cena Sucks" chant insofar as 'Good Ol' J.R.' believes that the seemingly negative reception is not indicative of the fans' true feelings. Ross averred that fans think that booing Reigns is cool.

"I just think it's almost like when Angle comes out, it's, 'you suck!', 'Cena sucks'… I think people think it's the thing to do and they're not hip or cool if they don't do it as evidenced by the crowd looking to do a hostile takeover in Pittsburgh [Pennsylvania] [at Extreme Rules]. I wasn't too crazy about it." Ross continued, "I just think it's a topical thing and people think it's cool.

"That's the best answer I've got for you. I don't know why it would be. And nobody can tell us why exactly it is. We've all got a theory and that's all it is. Let it play out. And I had a little experience in talent relations. I would have no issues hiring Roman Reigns today even if I knew what adventure it would be in head of us. He's that big a talent."

