NJPW G1 Climax 28 Results (Night 19): Who Won In The Finals?, Titles Change Hands

The NJPW G1 Climax 28 finals took place earlier today with Hiroshi Tanahashi defeating Kota Ibushi to win the tournament for the third time in his career. Unless a challenger takes away his title opportunity over the next couple months, Tanahashi will face the IWGP Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 13.

The NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Titles changed hands with Taiji Ishimori, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa defeating Marty Scurll and The Young Bucks. Cody Rhodes also looks to be the next challenger for Juice Robinson's IWGP United States Championship.

Here are the tournament results from night 19:

* Tomoaki Honma, Togi Makabe, and Michael Elgin defeated Yuji Nagata, Shota Umino, and Ayuto Yoshida

* Bad Luck Fale defeated Henare

* Taichi and Iizuka defeated Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI

* Cody and Hangman Page defeated Juice Robinson and David Finlay

* The Guerrillas of Destiny and Taiji Ishimori defeated The Young Bucks and Marty Scurll (c) (NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Championship)

* Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI defeated Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and El Desperado

* Toru Yano, Jay White, and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Kenny Omega, Chase Owens, and Yujiro Tanahashi

* Rey Mysterio, KUSHIDA, and Sengoku Mai (Ryusuke Taguchi) defeated Sho, Yoh, and Kazuchika Okada

* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Kota Ibushi (G1 Climax Finals)

NJPW will take a bit of a breather for now and start up its Road to Destruction tour beginning on September 8.