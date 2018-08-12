Dolph Ziggler Sends A Message To Seth Rollins, RVD On Why He's Not In WWE, Finn Balor Vs. Bray Wyatt

- Above is the full match between "The Demon" Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt at last year's SummerSlam. Balor would pick up the pinfall victory after hitting the Coup de Grace.

- At last night's WWE live event in Norfolk the WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler had some words for his upcoming SummerSlam challenger, Seth Rollins.

"Rollins! I will see you at SummerSlam. You've done a great pleasure for the Intercontinental Championship," Ziggler said. "The only difference between you and me is you give a damn about them and that will be your downfall. Later kid."

- Rob Van Dam responded to a fan who asked him about not being on WWE these days. RVD responded, "last time we talked, my time was worth more to me than to them. That hasn't changed." His last run with WWE went from June of 2013 until his final match on August of 2014 where he lost to Seth Rollins on an episode of SmackDown. RVD will turn 48 year later this year.

Yeah but you haven't been in a WWE ring in years. At least not on tv. Right? — Bull (@WWE_Bull) August 12, 2018