CM Punk Picks Up Another Movie Role, Aleister Black Posts Cryptic Photos, Seth Rollins In Shanghai

- Above, Seth Rollins showed some more of his tour of Shanghai, China, which included him piloting a 737 flight simulator. Rollins is promoting WWE's upcoming September 1 live event in Shanghai.

- CM Punk has picked up the lead role in another horror move, tentatively titled Team Player, according to PWInsider. As noted, he already filmed his scenes for another horror film, Rabid, which also features AJ Lee who recently shot her scenes. Punk will also be hosting the new season of Netflix's Ultimate Beastmaster.

- As noted, Aleister Black was found knocked out in the NXT parking lot on this week's episode of NXT. Although it's not known who did at right now, William Regal decided he had to be pulled from the upcoming NXT Championship match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn against Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. On his Instagram, Black posted two photos with the captions, "RIP Aleister Black / Long live Aleister Black" and "So it begins." Earlier this month at an NXT live event in Las Vegas, Black suffered a legit groin injury that required surgery, no timetable on his return.