Tessa Blanchard On Being The Uncrowned Champion In Impact, Favorite Wrestlers, How Often She Trains

Tessa Blanchard spoke with Icon Versus Icon about her training regiment, favorite wrestlers growing up, and her goals in Impact Wrestling. Here are some of the highlights:

Overcoming obstacles in the pro wrestling business and her training:

"I run into obstacles every day. Having the last name that I do is both a blessing and a curse because I always feel the pressure on my shoulders to live up to that. At the same time, I'm taking my own path and making my own way in this business. Impact has given me the platform to do that. I had such a great time working with them. Honestly, what I think keeps me so driven is my purpose. I know exactly what my purpose is, and I know where I want to see myself in five years. I know what my goals are, and I always keep that in the forefront of my mind. I've enjoyed my time with Impact and I've appreciated them giving the platform to showcase where I want to end up in the next five years. One thing I say is 'You don't have to get ready if you stay ready.' … That's one thing that I do — I stay ready! I'm in the gym twice a day, seven days a week, I'm dieting all the time and keeping both my body and my mind right. Every time I step into the ring there is a different obstacle but I'm very confident in myself and my ability. I'm very excited for the future."

Her favorite wrestlers:

"My favorite wrestler of all-time is Johnny Valentine. I believe him to be the best bad guy ever in wrestling and he is my absolute favorite. Actually, recently I had a conversation with Greg Valentine about this at WrestleCon Mania Weekend in New Orleans. Female-wise, one person that I really, really, really would like to share the ring with is Gail Kim. I say that because I believe her to be one of the best women's wrestlers in the world!"

Goals in Impact and beyond:

"My main goal at Impact is to be the Knockout Division Champion. I'm going to have my opportunity to claim that on Sunday against Allie and Su Yung. That is the goal because having that championship means that you're the best. I'm confident that I am 'The Uncrowned Champion' because I am the best women's wrestler in Impact Wrestling! … I want to do everything possible in wrestling. I want to go absolutely everywhere I can, wrestle everyone that I can and accomplish everything that I can. In my journey, I feel this is just one stop on the road!"

Blanchard also discussed getting into pro wrestling. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.