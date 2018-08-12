Being The Elite (Episode 115): Kenny Omega 'All In' Match Revealed

If you missed the last episode (#114), click here.

* Marty Scurll talks with Rey Mysterio about "All In" and his upcoming match against Kazuchika Okada. Scurll says Mysterio was the greatest junior heavyweight wrestler of all time, went to "the land of the giants," and was able to win the title there. Scurll says he must have some words of advice, but Mysterio can't come up with anything for him.

* Matt and Nick Jackson talk about their upcoming "All In" 6-man tag match with Kota Ibushi.

* The Bullet Club get ready before their respective matches at G1 Climax. Kenny Omega comes in and says he can't believe the bookers pitted the Bullet Club against each other. Omega says they should go on strike. Matt has an idea, he says they'll wrestle a match, but not touch each other at all because they will plan every move before the match and make it look like they're fighting!

* Christopher Daniels is in Mexico City and says (in Spanish) he's in the worst town.

* The guys go out to eat at TGI Friday's (they're favorite Japanese cuisine) and meet up with Adam Page who *still* doesn't have shoes on. Page gets irritated almost immediately after they ask him where his shoes are.

* Page continues to have nightmares about Joey Ryan. He wakes up in his hotel room and his boots (that he threw away because they had Ryan's blood on them) are talking to him. Page loses it.

* Cody walks into the Bullet Club dressing room and gives Kenny Omega a "Cleaner" weight belt. Rhodes then puts on Omega's shades and tries his taunt out, then steals some of his vitamins.

* Kenny Omega gives Kota Ibushi hug backstage before their G1 Climax match. Young Bucks talk about being stressed out about Ibushi and Omega's match. Fast-forward to after the match and Omega says he's glad to be done with these singles matches for awhile, but wants to know what his match is at "All In." We see a graphic that Omega is in a singles match, cut back to Omega who just said he didn't want that. Another graphic is shown saying he's in the main event, cut back to Omega who's really mad about them going over his head like that. Graphic is shown again and it's against Pentagon Jr., cut back to Kenny spitting his water out. "That hardcore guy from TNA?! No way! No, no, no, oh my God."

Below is the updated "All In" card:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

Nick Aldis (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr.

ROH World Championship

Jay Lethal (c) vs. Winner of The Over Budget Battle Royale

Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll

Adam Page vs. Joey Janela (with Penelope Ford)

Rey Mysterio, Bandido, and Fenix vs. The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi

Stephen Amell vs. Christopher Daniels

Madison Rayne vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Britt Baker vs. Chelsea Green

The Over Budget Battle Royale (Winner will get a future ROH Title shot) - All In: Zero Hour

Jordynne Grace, Moose, Rocky Romero, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, and TBA

All In: Zero Hero

The Briscoes vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky