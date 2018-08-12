Lawsuit Over Randy Orton's Tattoos Moves Forward

As noted, Illinois tattoo artist Catherine Alexander filed a lawsuit a few months back against WWE and 2K Games over the use of Randy Orton's tattoos in the WWE 2K video game series. Alexander, who has done Orton's ink since 2003, claims she owns the copyrights to the designs. She has accused WWE and 2K of copyright infringement because Orton's tats are depicted to a tee in the games. Alexander claimed she brought the issue up with WWE in 2009 and was offered just $450 for the rights to use the designs, which she declined.

In an update, according to PWInsider, WWE and 2K's have attempted to have the lawsuit dismissed in the United States District Court of Southern District of Illinois on August 7, due to the court not having jurisdiction on them. Alexander has since filed her response saying that they aimed their alleged infringement of her tattoo work directly in the state of Illinois and because WWE previously offered her $450 for the rights.

The report also states she included six copyright applications related to Orton's tattoos from March 15 of this year. The court decided all discovery for this case needs to be finished by January 7, 2019 and a settlement conference is set for April 16, 2019.

The suit was originally filed back on April 17 and also named Take-Two Interactive Software, Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke's Co. and Yuke's LA as defendants.

Alexander's suit claims that all of her tattoos on Orton are her original designs and that she never gave the defendants permission to recreate them in WWE video games. Alexander says she did the work on Orton between 2003 and 2008, and that the tattoos are "easily recognized by his fans and members of the public."