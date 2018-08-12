WrestlingInc.com

WWE NXT Live Event Results From Cocoa Beach (8/11): Women's Main Event, The Undisputed Era Defends

By Marc Middleton | August 12, 2018
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Cocoa Beach (8/11): Women's Main Event, The Undisputed Era Defends Photo Credit: @Gravenbabies

Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Cocoa Beach, Florida:

* Raul Mendoza defeated Kona Reeves

* Lars Sullivan interrupted Jason vs. Mohamed Fahim and destroyed them both

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Marcel Barthel

* Mark Coffey and Joe Coffey defeated Big Boa and Mars Wang

* Lars Sullivan defeated Dan Matha

* NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly retained over The Mighty

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Brennan Williams

* Kairi Sane, Nikki Cross and Jessie Elaban defeated NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Lacey Evans and Bianca Belair

