WWE Live Event Results From Greenville (8/11): The IIconics Attack, Mixed Tag Team Match, AJ Styles

Thanks to Eric Resendes for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Greenville, North Carolina:

* The New Day defeated The Bar

* Rusev and Lana defeated Zelina Vega and Andrade "Cien" Almas

* Shelton Benjamin defeated Tye Dillinger

* WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Jeff Hardy

* SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella retained over Asuka. Asuka won by DQ when The IIconics interfered

* Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch defeated Carmella, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers retained over Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Samoa Joe