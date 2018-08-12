WWE Live Event Results From Greenville (8/11): The IIconics Attack, Mixed Tag Team Match, AJ Styles

Thanks to Eric Resendes for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Greenville, North Carolina:
* The New Day defeated The Bar
* Rusev and Lana defeated Zelina Vega and Andrade "Cien" Almas
* Shelton Benjamin defeated Tye Dillinger
* WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Jeff Hardy
* SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella retained over Asuka. Asuka won by DQ when The IIconics interfered
* Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch defeated Carmella, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers retained over Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Samoa Joe