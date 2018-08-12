WWE Editors On If Brock Lesnar Is A Good Champion Or Not, Austin Aries Fires Back At No Way Jose, IG

- Above, two WWE.com editors debate if WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is a good champion or not. On the plus side, he's defeated a ton of big names (Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns, etc), but the negative is he barely defends the title and is now looking to the UFC.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Becky Lynch, Charly Caruso (with JoJo), Zelina Vega, and Peyton Royce.

Laser focus. A post shared by Rebecca Quin (@beckylynchwwe) on Aug 7, 2018 at 2:55pm PDT

- As noted, WWE posted a clip from when Hideo Itami took out Austin Aries at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. Impact World Champion Austin Aries retweeted the video and wrote, "Ah yes, my reward after giving No Way Jose the best feud and match of his WWE career. My first meaningful win in WWE NXT and any equity I'd earned is immediately discredited. And what's either guy done since? Great success?" Jose responded to Aries with a photo of him (disintegrating) during his time in 205 Live. Aries has since responded back that thanks to this Twitter banter he's getting Jose over with fans, despite not even working in WWE anymore.

