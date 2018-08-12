Ricochet Interrupts Lio Rush's Promo, Elias Signing, Jushin Liger Vs. Tyler Breeze Full Match

- Above is the full match between Jushin "Thunder" Liger and Tyler Breeze at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn from 2015. The finish would come when Liger hit a Liger Bomb to pick up the pinfall victory.

- As noted, Elias will play a special concert at New York's Gramercy Theatre as part of SummerSlam weekend on Saturday, August 18 at 5:30pm, titled "Walk With Elias: A Special Live Performance." He is also scheduled for a signing on August 16 at Wal-Mart in Valley Stream, Long Island from 2pm-4pm.

See Also Elias Wants To Show The Rock How It's Really Done

- In the video below, Lio Rush looked to cut a promo on his upcoming match against Akira Tozawa and how 205 Live GM Drake Maverick has called him unprofessional. Just as he got into that, Ricochet appeared and asked Rush if he had any toothpaste. Rush told him to get out of his room, Ricochet cut him off and said Maverick was right, Rush is unprofessional and then smacked him with a towel.