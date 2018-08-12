WrestlingInc.com

Ronda Rousey - Canvas 2 Canvas, Colt Cabana On His WWE Name, How Old Is Jonathan Coachman Today?

By Joshua Gagnon | August 12, 2018

- In the video above, this week's subjects on Canvas 2 Canvas is Ronda Rousey and Roddy Piper.

- Raw Announcer Jonathan Coachman turns 43 today. Renee Young will be making her Raw commentary debut tomorrow as Coachman will be "fulfilling another obligation," according to WWE. Also today, former WCW/WWE Star and current NXT Trainer, Terry Taylor, turns 63.

- Earlier today, Colt Cabana was alerted that 10 years ago today "Scotty Goldman" debuted on an episode of SmackDown, which prompted Cabana to crack a joke about the name WWE went with.



