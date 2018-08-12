WrestlingInc.com

Sasha Banks And Bayley Photo Shoot, R-Truth Confuses SummerSlam Date, Ember Moon - Xavier Woods

By Joshua Gagnon | August 12, 2018

- Above is UpUpDownDown's season one finale of Dungeons and Dragons with Xavier Woods, Ember Moon, Brennan Williams, and Tyler Breeze.

- WWE posted "The Boss 'n Hug Connection pose for the cutest shoot ever" gallery with Bayley and Sasha Banks. On this past week's Raw, Sasha and Bayley lost to Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan of the Riott Squad, thanks to an assist from a returning Ruby Riott.


- Earlier today, Tye Dillinger decided to check on his bud R-Truth, asking him on Twitter where he was at. R-Truth responded he was at SummerSlam, apparently mixing up the date of next Sunday's PPV.





