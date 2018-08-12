Becky Lynch Reveals Which WWE Legends Inspired Her

Becky Lynch is regarded as one of the best female wrestlers in the WWE because she's not only a great in-ring performer, but also her character connects with the WWE Universe. Lynch recently spoke to Wrestling Compadres about some of her inspirations.

Lynch has been a beloved babyface among fans going all the way back to her time in NXT. Lynch said the most difficult thing about being a wrestler for her was the athletic aspect, but she always believed she had strong character work because of how much time she put in to perfecting her craft. Lynch said a huge influence on her was the legendary Dusty Rhodes, who helped her become more confident in herself.

"Dusty Rhodes was a really important part of building up my confidence because even though I felt physically that I had never been an athlete--that is something that I have kind of learned, the athletic part was really hard for me," Lynch said. "But the talking ability and the ability of being a character was something that I had studied and that was something that I was constantly working at when I was outside of the pro wrestling world. Without his support I don't know that I would be here today."

Lynch said she also drew inspiration from the old "My Sacrifice" videos that the WWE produced starring "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. She said those videos were very important to her not giving up even when times were hard on her.

"Even when it was really tough and i would cry most days, most days I would cry, but it never felt like it was the wrong thing. It was like, this is really hard, and this is the hard that they talk about. Remember those WWE-produced videos of 'My Sacrifice' by Creed where 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin would talk about all those sacrifices that he had gone through he wouldn't give them up for anything because they made him what they were today," Lynch said. "Those videos were so motivational and inspirational and I would always go back to those videos and say that this is 'My Sacrifice' moment where I was poor, cars kept breaking down on me, my teeth needed root canals, and this was when I was in NXT, which is a long story, but one thing kept happening after another and I was broke and I wasn't good in the ring and I wasn't able to find a character, but then you keep pushing through and eventually you get there."

