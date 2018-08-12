Tonight's Impact TV Taping Matches, Josh Mathews Shows Off Impact Venue, Chelsea Green - Britt Baker

- Above, Impact Backstage Interviewer Alicia Atout interviewed Chelsea Green and Britt Baker on her YouTube channel, AMBY. The duo talked about their WWE tryouts, being best friends, and funny moments with Adam Cole and Zack Ryder. About the WWE tryout, Green said it's a very tough process to go through.

"This was my third time," Green said. "You can't even describe to people how hard it is, it's so hard the only way you can get through it is mentally. ... It's your mental strength, they break you down to see how you react. Like in the ring, you can't stop - I won't stop - halfway through you want to stop though."

- Josh Mathews did a live stream from tonight's TV tapings and showed off the venue as things were still being put together. Mathews stopped to speak with a bunch of Impact personalities: Grado, Rich Swann, Impact World Champion Austin Aries, Eddie Kingston, Sonjay Dutt, and Killer Kross.

- Impact Wrestling has already announced some matches that will be taped on tonight's show at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto.

* Brian Cage (c) vs. Fenix (Impact X Division Championship)

* Su Yung (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Allie (Impact Knockouts Championship)

* Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan (Mexican Death Match)

* LAX vs. Tarik & Banks