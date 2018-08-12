Melina Says She's Done With Professional Wrestling

Melina's professional wrestling career didn't end after her 2011 release from WWE, but at this stage in her career, she is content knowing her time in the ring has come and gone.

During a recent Periscope session, Melina was asked about the possibility of facing Zelina Vega. Vega and Melina are sometimes compared to one another being short-statured Hispanic managers who can still mix it up with the men. The two are also very good friends outside of the ring as well.

Melina acknowledged a match against Vega would be awesome and it seems like she's given it a considerable amount of thought in the past, but her closeness to Vega would make it hard to get too aggressive with Andrade Cien Almas' manager.

"That would be awesome," Melina said of facing Vega, "It would be like the saddest thing because she's like my little sister. I would feel so guilty. I know even before WWE people were trying [to book us in a match]. It would be weird because she's like my little sister.

"Hypothetically, if we were to have a match, she would be able to get one over on me because that's my little sister, I don't want to fight with her. But, when you're young, you've got something to prove. You're hungry, you're like 'you know what? I've been living in your shadow,' it's like a sister scenario. 'I've been living in your shadow long enough so I need to prove something.'"

Melina admitted the match would include a lot of Vega getting the upper hand until the former Divas Champion finally had enough. "I know it would be like a beautiful story to tell," Melina said.

At 39-years-old, Melina isn't the fresh face she used to be, but she uses her maturity in the ring to her advantage. She can write out how matches would go in her mind, but she has no desire to prove herself anymore.

"I've heard so many people say, 'you're old, you're this,'" Melina continued. "It's like, yeah, granted I may not move the way I used to. I may not be able to do some of the stuff I've done. Seriously, the way my mind works it's like I'm not going to be as hard-hitting because my mind thinks, 'what's the point? I already proved what I needed to prove, what's the point?'

"But, when pushed to a certain point, being the person who's experienced so much stuff I'm more methodical. I think things through more than a person who reacts on emotion. Oh, I will find a way, I will find a way to win. It doesn't have to be me doing flippy-dos and putting myself in danger.

"I'll find a way because I've seen it all, people have taken what I've done, they put their spin on it. I see different ways of using my moves, of doing all that stuff. It's like, 'okay, you've taught me a little something, now I'm gonna put my spin on it and it's gonna be so much better.' Like, I think of all these scenarios, you know?"

See Also Melina Says Backstage In WWE Is Like High School

Melina is finding peace with the fact that her professional wrestling career is over. She is focused on other aspects of her life now and has left wrestling in the rearview mirror. However, it is always tempting to ponder on a slew of "what if's."

"You got me thinking but, I'm not coming back to wrestling guys," Melina said. "No, stop making me think about this stuff, I don't want to [return]. I've got happier stuff, you know? I accept that my time has come and gone, I'm secure with that. I'm cool with that."

During the Periscope session, Melina was asked numerous times about her possible involvement in WWE's upcoming all-female Evolution pay-per-view. She didn't reply to any requests to comment on WWE's October 28th event in Uniondale, New York.

If you use any portion of quotes in this article please credit Wrestling Inc. for the transcription