Liv Morgan Shows Reaction To Going To SmackDown, CSR On CM Punk - Colt Cabana, SummerSlam 2013

- In the video above, Wrestling Inc's Kelsi Schreiber looked back five years to SummerSlam 2013. A few of the PPV's standout matches were revisited: Bray Wyatt vs. Kane (Ring of Fire), CM Punk taking on Brock Lesnar (No DQ), and Daniel Bryan overcoming John Cena for his short-lived WWE Championship run, thanks to a Triple H pedigree.

- Liv Morgan tweeted out a few videos from when she initially found out she was going from NXT to SmackDown. Morgan made her official debut on November 17, 2017 alongside Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott by attacking Becky Lynch and Naomi.

Lmfao just found videos Dante recorded of me when I found out I was going to smackdown. I am so dramatic I'm crying ???? — LIV Morgan ?? (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 12, 2018

This is the best one pic.twitter.com/otJc1vttjn — LIV Morgan ?? (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 12, 2018

- Below is the latest Chair Shot Reality on Wrestling Inc. featuring Justin LaBar and Josh Isenberg. This week's playlist included: CM Punk being sued by Colt Cabana, the future of Miz vs. Daniel Bryan, and the build towards WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe at SummerSlam.