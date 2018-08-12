Moose Sees Big Things Coming For Impact Wrestling Star

Impact Wrestling star Moose recently spoke to Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri about the changes he's seen in Impact Wrestling since the new regimen took over.

"It's been great and you could tell because of our product in the last few months," Moose said. "It's been great as a testament to the guys in the office running it with Don [Callis] and Scott [D'Amore]."

As the pro wrestling landscape continues to evolve, Impact Wrestling remains a presence. Moose said the company should continue to provide a different form of entertainment to stand out. He used Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards' recent feud as an illustration of the kind of product Impact Wrestling should continue to present.

"It's being different and that's what I feel like we have done compared to other companies we're different," Moose remarked. "Our stuff is more like a movie like the stuff Eddie [Edwards] did with Sami [Callihan], it was more like watching a suspense movie compared to a wrestling match, you know? That's the kind of stuff I think we need to keep doing to keep making our stuff stand out."

See Also Tessa Blanchard On Getting Kicked Out Of Her Home, Revealing To Her Family That She Was Wrestling

There are a few rising stars in Impact Wrestling. Signing Tessa Blanchard to a long-term contract was a big get and the third-generation pro wrestler hasn't wasted any time making her presence known. Moose discussed Blanchard's capabilities saying there are big things in store for her.

"I see big things with Tessa," Moose predicted. "She just signed with the company and she's a [third]-generation wrestler and I see big things coming from her in the future."

If you use any portion of the quotes in this article please credit Wrestling Inc.