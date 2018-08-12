New Entrance Music For Bray Wyatt?, Kevin Owens Comments On A New Universal Champion, Randy Orton

- Above, Randy Orton defeated The Great Khali with an RKO on an episode of SmackDown in 2011.

- At a WWE live event in Roanoke, Virgnia, Kevin Owens said in one week we'll have a new Universal Champion fans can be proud about, but didn't say exactly who. At SummerSlam, Owens will face Braun Strowman for his MITB case, and if Owens wins, he could have the option to cash-in later that night. In the video below, Owens said:

"Do you feel it? Do you feel it comin'? Just one more week. One more week before we have a Universal Champion we can be proud of, and you know exactly who I'm talking about."

See Also Ryback On Why Roman Reigns Is Facing Brock Lesnar For The WWE Universal Title

- Bray Wyatt may be looking to change up his entrance music based on the tweet he made earlier today.