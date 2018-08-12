Spoiler** Title Change At Tonight's Impact TV Tapings

At tonight's Impact Wrestling TV tapings from Toronto, Impact Knockouts Champion Su Yung went up against Allie and Tessa Blanchard in a triple threat match. Blanchard would win the match by pinning Allie to become the new Knockouts champ.
Scoop- Tessa pins Allie with a rollup to win the Knockouts title pic.twitter.com/J6w8l7Qfg8— Bedster7 (@loosejonnyt) August 13, 2018
Blanchard joined with Impact back in April and has since locked up a two-year deal with the company. Previously, Blanchard had made a couple appearances for WWE NXT, including last year's Mae Young Classic where she lost to Kairi Sane in the first round.
Blanchard is a third generation wrestler, granddaughter of Joe Blanchard, and daughter of Tully Blanchard.
We will have full spoilers of tonight's TV tapings later tonight.