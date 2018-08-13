WrestlingInc.com

What's The 'All In' Main Event?, Hiroshi Tanahashi Picks Upcoming Challengers, Kota Ibushi

By Joshua Gagnon | August 13, 2018

- Above is the opening video before the G1 Climax 28 Finals between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi. You can check out the full results by clicking here.

- Earlier today was the G1 Climax Press Conference featuring this year's winner Hiroshi Tanahashi. According to Purolove.com owner, @STRIGGA, Tanahashi said he would be putting his title opportunity up against Kazuchika Okada because they had a draw in the tournament and he lost to Okada at Wrestling Dontaku. He was asked about Jay White (who beat him at Wrestle Kingdom 12) and Tanahashi said he'd like to defend his opportunity against him, as well.




- On the most recent Being the Elite it was revealed Kenny Omega would be facing Pentagon Jr. in the semi-main event for "All In" on September 1. So, fans then asked who's going to be the other main event? Nick Jackson responded it would be the six-man tag match: The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi vs. Rey Mysterio, Bandido, and Fenix.




