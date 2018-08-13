What's The 'All In' Main Event?, Hiroshi Tanahashi Picks Upcoming Challengers, Kota Ibushi

- Above is the opening video before the G1 Climax 28 Finals between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi. You can check out the full results by clicking here.

- Earlier today was the G1 Climax Press Conference featuring this year's winner Hiroshi Tanahashi. According to Purolove.com owner, @STRIGGA, Tanahashi said he would be putting his title opportunity up against Kazuchika Okada because they had a draw in the tournament and he lost to Okada at Wrestling Dontaku. He was asked about Jay White (who beat him at Wrestle Kingdom 12) and Tanahashi said he'd like to defend his opportunity against him, as well.

In his post #g128 press conference now 3 time winner Hiroshi Tanahashi said there's no doubt that the G1 champion will become the center of attention in the second half of 2018. He already has an opponent in mind to whom he lost at Wrestling Dontaku and who he drew with in the G1 pic.twitter.com/YlhVyI3cV5 — STRIGGA (@STRIGGA) August 13, 2018

Tanahashi wants to go to the dome after knocking down Okada. He said he understands Okada's strengh well enough so he thinks there's a need to defend his briefcase against Okada even there is a risk of losing. — STRIGGA (@STRIGGA) August 13, 2018

Even though he considers his G1 victory a "complete resurrection" (kanzen fukkatsu/????) he thinks it's impossible to avoid Okada. When he was asked about Jay White Tanahashi also added that he would like to defend his certificate against him. — STRIGGA (@STRIGGA) August 13, 2018

- On the most recent Being the Elite it was revealed Kenny Omega would be facing Pentagon Jr. in the semi-main event for "All In" on September 1. So, fans then asked who's going to be the other main event? Nick Jackson responded it would be the six-man tag match: The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi vs. Rey Mysterio, Bandido, and Fenix.