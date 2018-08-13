WWE - Roku Contest For SummerSlam, WWE Looks At One-Time Tag Team Partners (Video), Spike Dudley

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring one-time tag team partners.
- ECW Original Spike Dudley turns 48 years old today.
- WWE and Roku are partnering for a SummerSlam contest to give away a WWE Network prize pack. Details are at the link below:
??GIVEAWAY ALERT??— Roku (@RokuPlayer) August 13, 2018
What match are you most looking forward to seeing at this ye'r's @SummerSlam?
Reply and you'll be entered for a chance to win a #Roku Ultra and 3 months to @WWENetwork or a @WWE prize pack! https://t.co/oRCAW9AXcv pic.twitter.com/84lOoRQqMe