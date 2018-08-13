Comedian Is Sick Of Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey Leaves Premiere For WWE Commitments

- The Associated Press spoke to Ronda Rousey at the premiere of Mile 22, which you can watch in the video above. She noted that she wasn't able to stay and watch the movie because she had to leave for Orlando to train for her SummerSlam match with Alexa Bliss. She also discussed surpassing her own expectations so far in WWE.

"It definitely surpassed my own expectations, to learn promos and all this stuff in one day, like the day of," Rousey said. "I showed up not knowing at all what was going to happen. It was really, really nerve-wracking, I was super, super nervous because I'm used to having a lot more preparation. WWE has been amazing, and they've been setting me up for success all along. They haven't been giving me any bigger challenges then they know that I can handle. I appreciate their faith in me and hopefully I can keep laying the track in front of the train while it's going and keep the ride going."

- For today only, select t-shirts are 50% off a WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link. The sale ends on Monday, August 13th at 11:59 pm PT.

See Also Ryback On Why Roman Reigns Is Facing Brock Lesnar For The WWE Universal Title

- Comedian Gabriel Iglesias, who is a big wrestling fan, recently revealed on Twitter that he will not be attending SummerSlam this Sunday. Iglesias, who appeared in a backstage segment with The Miz and Maryse on SmackDown in late 2016, said that he will not be attending SummerSlam because he refuses to "watch another Brock [Lesnar] vs. Roman Reigns match," as seen below: