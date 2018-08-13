Update On Jim Neidhart Passing Away At Home, Vince McMahon And Others Comment, Natalya's RAW Match

As noted, former WWE Tag Team Champion Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart passed away at the age of 63 this morning. The WWE Legend suffered a medical emergency at his home.

ESPN reports that Neidhart fell at his home in Wesley Chapel, Florida and hit his head, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office. No foul play was suspected. TMZ released audio from the dispatch call and noted that authorities were called at around 6:30am about a man having seizures & convulsions.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office released this statement to TMZ: "Preliminary information indicates that [Neidhart] fell at home, hit his head, and succumbed to his injury. No foul play suspected. No additional information to release at this time."

Anvil's daughter Natalya and son-in-law Tyson Kidd have not commented on the passing as of this writing but WWE has pulled the planned Natalya vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss match from tonight's RAW.

Below are just some of the reactions from around the wrestling world to The Anvil's passing:

Reflecting on the life and legacy of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart today. My thoughts and those of the entire @WWE family are with @NatbyNature and the Neidhart family. pic.twitter.com/d3zl9uyKkn — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) August 13, 2018

The only thing bigger than his on-screen character was his heart.

Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart loved performing with & spending time with his family...and he made us all smile while doing it.

Thinking of @NatbyNature, @TJWilson, & the entire Hart family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/ahWuWGXInv — Triple H (@TripleH) August 13, 2018

My Good Friend Jim Neidhart, A World Class Athlete And A Man Among Men. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/JSmdpZ9YZ1 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 13, 2018

I am overwhelmed with grief, love and sympathy by the passing of Jim Neidhart. Love and prayers to his family. He was always with me and a real friend through the good and bad. Love and miss you already, Jim. RIP my brother. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 13, 2018

ONE OF MY OLDEST FRIENDS IN THE BUSINESS JIM NEIDHART. WE TRAVEL TOGETHER I LOVE HIM FOREVER LIKE A BROTHER. GOD BLESS FAMILY I NEVER FORGET YOU BUBBA. pic.twitter.com/lt1dE8QOvt — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) August 13, 2018

If you couldn't like Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart your the one with the problem. You didn't to always agree with him but if this guy would give the shirt off his back. He was a tremendous athlete. Track and... https://t.co/M26hWaX4vc — Gene Okerlund (@TheGeneOkerlund) August 13, 2018

I've worked with hundreds in the wrestling business. Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart was no doubt one of the most underrated of all time. Great wrestler, great entertainer, phenomenal human being. Thank you for all you did for us. pic.twitter.com/D8pU9WXJLU — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) August 13, 2018

My deepest condolences to my Friends @NatbyNature @TJWilson and their family during this very tough time of loss of a family member not only to you all, but to all of the @WWE Family as a whole?????? — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) August 13, 2018

My heart is heavy today. @NatbyNature father was one of a kind & seeing their love & relationship with one another was so special. It made you want something like that. My prayers are with the whole family. ?????? — Summer Rae (@DanielleMoinet) August 13, 2018

Th' Anvil's physique , athletic ability and charisma always inspired me! Thank you and goodbye for now. #RIPJimTheAnvilNeidhart — Rusev (@RusevBUL) August 13, 2018

Sad to hear of the passing of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. Always fun to be around and a unique character in and out of the ring. My best wishes to @NatbyNature and the rest of the Hart family. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 13, 2018

So sad about Jim's passing.

We shared a passion for golf. Used to drag our clubs along on the road. Great times together and cherished memories. Prayers and condolences for his family ?????? https://t.co/KwW88JzVJX — Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) August 13, 2018

Very saddened with Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart's passing. I was his fan (hence my pointy beard), I was fortunate get to work with him in wrestling and a movie. Jim the man was a sweetheart who always greeted me with a hug and smile. My thoughts are with his family. This stings... pic.twitter.com/Sk7G5rF71M — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) August 13, 2018

Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart...Thank you sir for your years of remarkable talent and charisma in the wrestling industry! Sending comfort and prayers to TJ, Nattie, and family! pic.twitter.com/EMlSBbsYbA — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) August 13, 2018

Shocked & saddened to hear about Jim "anvil" neidhart. My heart hurts for @NatbyNature @TJWilson & the entire Hart family. Praying for comfort during this unimaginable time!???? — Michelle McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) August 13, 2018

I'm heartbroken to hear of the sudden passing of my 30+ year friend, Jim Neidhart.



We met in the 80's when Bill Watts booked 'The Anvil' in Mid South & Jim even coached Cowboy's son Micah on how to shot put.



We lost a damn, good man. #RIPAnvil

?? — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) August 13, 2018

@NatbyNature we love you sister and are here for you and the family rest well #JimTheAnvilNeidhart — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) August 13, 2018

Prayers of strength to @NatbyNature & @TJWilson. Thoughts of appreciation for Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. Thank You for entertaining millions. — Byron Saxton (@ByronSaxton) August 13, 2018

RIP to Jim Neidhart! ?? Sending all my love to @NatbyNature and @TJWilson at this sad time. ?? — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) August 13, 2018

What a sad last few weeks for the Wrestling World...another great taken way too soon. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/oE5mbaaSur — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) August 13, 2018

Very sad to hear about The Anvil. Thinking of the entire Hart Family. Nattie, you're always there for us backstage and we are all here for you. ?? — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 13, 2018

So sorry to hear about the passing of Jim Neidhart.

What a unique and funny guy, he will be missed.

Condolences to Nattie, and the entire Hart Family, as well friends and fans. — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) August 13, 2018

@NatbyNature my heart and prayers are with you and your family during this time. I love you! ?? — Joseann Offerman (@ItsJoseann) August 13, 2018

Really sad to hear the unfortunate news about Uncle Jim Neidhart passing away. ?? We always had real special bond together ???????? ?? pic.twitter.com/7aG7mr2sID — Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) August 13, 2018

Very saddened that hear of the passing of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. A staple of my youth watching WWF on television. Especially being a huge fan of tag team wrestling. Sending strength, love and positive vibes to @NatbyNature @TJWilson and the entire Hart family. Godspeed. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) August 13, 2018

1993...I was a young boy and green. You worked with me in a HS gymnasium. We talked about shot-putting. You beat me up, blew me up, cloths lined my head off and beat me in 6min.



THANK YOU for helping me pay my dues.



My condolences to the Neidhart family. GOD BLESS?? https://t.co/ooInF2cwiT — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 13, 2018

I'd like to take this time to send my condolences to Nattie and her family. There's a special bond between father and daughter. My heart hurts with and for her. Jim was one of the best, and one of my dear friends. He will be missed,I love you Nattie, God bless you and your family — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) August 13, 2018

My condolences go out to @NatbyNature @TJWilson and family for their loss. One of the greatest in @WWE tag team wrestling Jim The Anvil Neidhart. Thank you for all the Great memories, matches and Inspiring my career. You will be missed. #R.I.P. Jim pic.twitter.com/yaLn0tR3pU — D-von Dudley (@TestifyDVon) August 13, 2018

My heart breaks??for my generational sister @NatbyNature and her family at this time. My prayers and condolences??. We all love you and I'm here for you when you need me. — Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) August 13, 2018

No one I know has endured more than @NatbyNature. She's handled it all with the utmost grace & poise. Sending lots of love to her & her family. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) August 13, 2018