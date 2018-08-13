WrestlingInc.com

Update On Jim Neidhart Passing Away At Home, Vince McMahon And Others Comment, Natalya's RAW Match

By Marc Middleton | August 13, 2018

As noted, former WWE Tag Team Champion Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart passed away at the age of 63 this morning. The WWE Legend suffered a medical emergency at his home.

ESPN reports that Neidhart fell at his home in Wesley Chapel, Florida and hit his head, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office. No foul play was suspected. TMZ released audio from the dispatch call and noted that authorities were called at around 6:30am about a man having seizures & convulsions.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office released this statement to TMZ: "Preliminary information indicates that [Neidhart] fell at home, hit his head, and succumbed to his injury. No foul play suspected. No additional information to release at this time."

Anvil's daughter Natalya and son-in-law Tyson Kidd have not commented on the passing as of this writing but WWE has pulled the planned Natalya vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss match from tonight's RAW.

Below are just some of the reactions from around the wrestling world to The Anvil's passing:





































Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE SummerSlam Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top