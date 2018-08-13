WrestlingInc.com

Spoiler On A Big Return On Tonight's WWE RAW

By Raj Giri | August 13, 2018
Spoiler On A Big Return On Tonight's WWE RAW Photo Credit:

Dean Ambrose will apparently be returning on tonight's RAW, according to The Wrap. It was noted that it's not known if Ambrose will be added to this Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Ambrose has been out of action since suffering a triceps tendon injury last December. In an interview with Give Me Sport this past May, Roman Reigns said that Ambrose was "rehabbing like a mad man" and had moved to Birmingham, Alabama full-time to recover from his injury.

In storyline, Ambrose received the injury after an attack backstage by Samoa Joe and then-RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar on the December 18, 2017 episode of RAW.

