Spoiler On A Big Return On Tonight's WWE RAW

Dean Ambrose will apparently be returning on tonight's RAW, according to The Wrap. It was noted that it's not known if Ambrose will be added to this Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Ambrose has been out of action since suffering a triceps tendon injury last December. In an interview with Give Me Sport this past May, Roman Reigns said that Ambrose was "rehabbing like a mad man" and had moved to Birmingham, Alabama full-time to recover from his injury.

In storyline, Ambrose received the injury after an attack backstage by Samoa Joe and then-RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar on the December 18, 2017 episode of RAW.