WWE's stock is still performing well as the company looks toward their new television deals set to begin in October 2019. Many of the company's top executives have sold off a considerable amount of company stock during this recent boom in value. Co-President George Barrios has unloaded even more.

Barrios sold 120,546 shares of WWE stock in July for a sum of $9.9 million. According to SEC filings, Barrios sold an additional 37,708 shares on August 10th at $80 apiece netting an additional $3 million.

WWE stock declined in value today closing at $77.67 which is a 2.13% dip. Barrios sold his shares at a higher price point of $80 on Friday, but he still has plenty of WWE stock left. After his most recent sale, Barrios still has 569,440 shares remaining which at the current price of $77.67 has a value of $44.2 million.

WWE Executive Vice President, Television Production Kevin Dunn and Co-President Michelle Wilson top the list of the amount of stock sold at this point with $18 million and $22 million respectively.

Below is an updated list of WWE executives and how much company stock they have sold in the past month.