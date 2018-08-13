WWE Stars Talk Social Media On Table For 3 (Video), Samir Singh Update (Video), WWE Stock Down

- Above is a preview for tonight's Table For 3 episode, featuring Xavier Woods, Zack Ryder and Matt Hardy talking social media.

See Also Update On Matt Hardy's Recent Cryptic Tweets

- WWE stock was down 2.12% today, closing at $77.67 per share. Today's high was $79.85 and the low was $76.61.

- Samir Singh continues to work towards his WWE ring return after suffering the torn ACL back in January. Singh tweeted the following clip from the WWE Performance Center this past week: