Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Missing RAW, Samoa Joe SummerSlam Signing Nixed, WWE - Amazon Truck

- The Amazon Treasure Truck will be coming to Brooklyn this week for WWE SummerSlam Week. The truck will be at MCU Park in Coney Island on Friday from 11am until 4pm with the Mattel Elite Collection Series 61 action figures of Kevin Owens and WWE Champion AJ Styles. The figures are not yet available anywhere else. Styles hypes the Treasure Truck in this new video.

- Samoa Joe's SummerSlam Week signing was recently canceled after tickets were sold via Ticketmaster. No word yet on why the signing was pulled. Joe is not currently scheduled for any autograph signings during the big week but he will be challenging WWE Champion AJ Styles at Sunday's pay-per-view.

- Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will be missing tonight's SummerSlam go-home RAW in Greensboro, NC because they will be attending the O.A.R. concert to benefit Connor's Cure in Central Park. Stephanie and the band had this Twitter exchange this afternoon: