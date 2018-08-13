Natalya Issues Statement On Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart's Passing, Tyson Kidd Comments

Natalya and Tyson Kidd took to Twitter this afternoon to thank fans for their well wishes following the death of WWE Legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart.

As noted, The Anvil fell at his home in Florida early this morning at around 6:30am and passed away due to the fall. He was 63 years old.

Below are the Twitter comments from Natalya and her husband Kidd:

"I can't put into words how hard it is going to be for myself and our family to have to say goodbye to my dad. He meant the world to us, and nothing will ever replace the special times we shared together as a family. My dad was always a fighter and an incredible special person. There was no one like him! I'm just gonna miss him so much. We are going to hold all of the moments we h ad with him close to our hearts forever and never let them go. I promise to keep your memory alive. We love you so much, Daddy! On behalf of my entire family, we would also like to personally thank everyone for the outpouring of thoughts and prayers. It's meant so much to us."