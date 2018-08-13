WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens with the usual intro clip.

- We're live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC as Michael Cole welcomes us. We go right to the ring as Ronda Rousey comes out. Cole and Corey Graves introduce their broadcast partner for tonight, Renee Young. They mention Jonathan Coachman is away on assignment.

Rousey takes the mic and fans chant her name. She mentions how Natalya's father, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, passed away today. Rousey says any loss is hard but she talks about how special fathers are to us. Rousey tells Natalya to stay strong and the crowd pops. Rousey says we all love Natalya and they cheer again. Fans chant "Nattie" now.

Rousey says Natalya was the first to welcome her into WWE and Rousey will be the first to defend her. Rousey says she will beat RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam on Sunday. Rousey introduces who will beat Bliss tonight and out comes Ember Moon. Ember hits the ring and out next comes Bliss with Alicia Fox. Bliss speaks from the stage and tells Rousey to make all the friends she wants because she will need them as her good time is about to come to an end. Bliss gets booed next when she mentions how Rousey kisses up to the fans every week. She says fans are blowing up her Twitter saying Sunday's match is a foregone conclusion. Bliss runs Rousey down and says shes nothing but a spoiled, over-rated, over-hyped, rookie. Bliss says SummerSlam won't be Rousey's crowning achievement, it will be her total humiliation. Bliss is tired of hearing about Rousey and she's tired of seeing that dumb look on Rousey's face each week. Bliss mocks the look a few times and gets a laugh. Bliss says she's also tired of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle not protecting his women's champion. Bliss goes on and says she spoke to Constable Baron Corbin, the only authority figure who knows what he's doing and is fair. Corbin suggested Bliss hire her own personal security. She calls them out and here comes 4 big guys to stand around Bliss and Fox. Bliss warns Rousey, saying these guys are highly aggressive and highly trained, so she better not try anything. Bliss and Fox head to the ring with security as her music hits.

Bliss ends up knocking Rousey out of the ring with a cheap shot while she talked with Moon before the bell. Rousey comes back in the ring and Bliss hides behind security. Rousey takes out three of the guards and the fourth guy retreats from the ring. Fox approaches next but Rousey takes her down as Bliss scrambles to the floor. Rousey and Moon stand tall as her music starts back up. We go to commercial.

Alexa Bliss vs. Ember Moon

Back from the break and this non-title match is underway. Bliss and Moon go at it while Rousey and Fox look on from ringside.

Bliss takes control and takes Moon to the mat. Moon fights up and out, taking Bliss back to the mat and keeping her down by the arm. The screen spits to show a promo for the SummerSlam WWE Universal Title match as Bliss and Moon tangle. Moon drops Bliss with a clothesline. Bliss turns it around and smacks Moon. Moon catches Bliss with a scissors takedown and a leg sweep. Moon sends Bliss face-first into the mat for a 2 count.

Moon keeps control and drops Bliss back on the floor with the baseball slide. Moon brings it back into the ring but Bliss kicks her away. Moon takes Bliss back down in the middle of the ring and keeps her grounded. Bliss fights back but Moon nails an enziguri and sends her out to the floor. Moon keeps control as we go to commercial with Rousey staring Bliss down.

Back from the break and Bliss turns it around with a counter. Bliss drops double knees with a backflip. Bliss keeps control and takes Moon to the mat now, talking trash. Moon gets a close 2 count out of nowhere. Bliss turns it right back around with a low dropkick. Bliss with three straight pin attempts. Moon counters with a 2 count of her own. Bliss with a big right hand. Bliss taunts Rousey and gets to her. Bliss yells at Moon to stay down and smacks her.

Moon gets hyped up and unloads on Bliss. Moon drops Bliss with an enziguri. Moon drops Bliss in the corner turns a tornado DDT into a big suplex in the corner for a 2 count. Rousey takes out Fox on the floor and sends her into the barrier. Bliss drops Moon in the ring and goes to the floor to take out Rousey. Bliss tosses Rousey into the barrier. Bliss returns to the ring but Moon nails a gutbuster. Moon goes to the top for the Eclipse and nails it. Moon covers for the win but Fox hits the ring to break it up for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Ember Moon

- After the bell, Fox attacks Moon again. Fox stands tall until Rousey comes in and hits her with a few moves, sending her out of the ring. Fox and Bliss both look on from the floor as Rousey stands tall in the ring. Rousey talks trash as her music hits.

- Still to come, Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler sign their SummerSlam contract. Also, RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team will defend in a Triple Threat. Back to commercial.

- We get a video package on what happened with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar the last time he was on RAW. Renee also shows us the un-aired clip from last week's Paul Heyman interview that showed him thinking of a possible SummerSlam win for Roman Reigns. Cole says Reigns will be here live tonight.

- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle is backstage with Constable Baron Corbin, yelling at him for booking matches tonight. Corbin says RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon approved his matches and he doesn't need to listen to Kurt. Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler walk in, taunting him about Seth Rollins. Angle says Rollins had a promotional tour of China but he will be here for the contract signing.

Baron Corbin vs. Tyler Breeze

We go to the ring and out comes Baron Corbin. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Tyler Breeze, who was hand-picked by his opponent. The bell rings and they lock up. Corbin takes them to the corner and backs off as the referee counts. Breeze grabs Corbin but Corbin takes him to the mat. Corbin floors Breeze with an elbow as he charges in. Corbin keeps Breeze grounded now.

Breeze comes back and hits a basement dropkick, sending Corbin out to the floor. Breeze follows but Corbin turns it around and sends him into the barrier face-first. Corbin mocks the fans and brings it back into the ring. Corbin works Breeze over and talks some trash. Fans do dueling chants for Corbin now. Corbin unloads while Breeze is down and talks more trash to the crowd as they boo him. Corbin keeps Breeze grounded with another submission now.

Breeze tries to fight up and out but Corbin overpowers, slamming him back to the mat for more boos. Breeze fights back and clotheslines Corbin over the top rope. Corbin lands on his feet. Breeze launches himself over the top but Corbin moves and he lands hard. Breeze counters a move and nails an enziguri. Corbin rolls back into the ring and Breeze follows. Breeze runs the ropes but Corbin catches him with a Deep Six for the pin.

Winner: Baron Corbin

- After the match, Corbin has his arm raised as the music hits. We go to replays. Corbin takes the mic and laughs, bragging on how good he is. Corbin says this was just a small taste of what he's going to do to Finn Balor on Sunday. Fans boo. Corbin says now it's time for Balor to show us what he can do. Corbin introduces Balor's opponent and fans boo as Jinder Mahal makes his way out with Sunil Singh. Corbin shakes hands with Singh and Balor and stops before leaving the ring. Corbin says he's not finished, he was just catching his breath. Corbin introduces Jinder's partner for this Handicap Match and out comes Kevin Owens. Owens hits the ring as his music plays. Back to commercial.

Handicap Match: Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal and Kevin Owens

Back from the break and Baron Corbin introduces Finn Balor, out he comes to a pop. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle is out next to interrupt. He meets Corbin on the stage. Angle says he can't cancel the match but he can outdo it. Fans pop. Angle says this will now be a tag team match. Angle introduces Balor's partner and out comes Braun Strowman.

Braun Strowman and Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal and Kevin Owens

Braun makes his way out with the Money In the Bank briefcase as fans pop. Angle and Corbin return to the back arguing. Fans chant "get these hands" as Braun joins Balor in the ring. Owens and Jinder watch from the floor.

The bell rings and Balor starts off with Jinder. Jinder takes it to the corner and they break. Mahal talks some trash as Balor smiles at him. They lock up again and trade holds. Jinder takes Balor to the mat. Balor fights back up but Jinder drops him. Owens claps. Jinder takes Balor back down and keeps him grounded. Balor fights back but Jinder takes him to the corner to prevent the tag. Owens tags in and unloads on Balor while he's down. Owens puts a knee in Balor's back and keeps him grounded. Jinder comes back in for more offense on Balor, keeping him down. Owens tags back in and they keep the attack going on Balor as Braun watches.

Owens misses in the corner and Balor finally gets the tag. Owens quickly tags out. Braun knocks Jinder off the apron and goes after Owens. Owens hides in the crowd as Braun goes back in for Jinder. Jinder tries to unload on Braun but Braun floors him to the mat. Fans chant "get these hands" again as Braun sends Jinder back into the corner. Braun yells out after more big hits to Jinder. Braun drops Jinder with a shoulder and then clubs him down with a shot to the chest.

Balor tags in and Braun scoops him, slamming him on top of Jinder. Balor never saw it coming but he covers Jinder for a 2 count. Balor nails a dropkick to send Jinder out of the ring. Balor runs the ropes but Owens grabs his leg from the floor. Braun comes over and Owens retreats. Balor runs the ropes and nails a big suicide dive on both opponents. Balor stands tall as fans pop and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jinder has turned it around on Balor. Jinder keeps Balor down and tags in Owens. Owens with offense on Balor before keeping him grounded. The screen splits with a promo for WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" on Saturday night. Balor looks to make a comeback now, sending Jinder out and taking down Owens when he comes back in. Balor with a Slingblade on Owens. Braun and Jinder tag in at the same time.

Braun unloads on Jinder and knocks Owens off the apron for a pop. Braun runs around the ring and scoops Singh on the floor, slamming him into Owens like a battering ram. Braun runs back in but misses a corner splash on Jinder. Jinder with a knee but Braun is still standing. Braun catches Jinder with a big powerslam and covers for the pin.

Winners: Braun Strowman and Finn Balor

- After the match, Strowman and Balor stand tall in the middle of the ring as Braun's music hits. Braun raises his briefcase and stares out at Owens, who looks on from the floor with Jinder. Braun chases Owens to the back. Constable Corbin comes into the ring out of nowhere, grabbing Balor from the back and laying him out with End of Days. Fans boo. Corbin stands over Balor and talks some trash. Corbin leaves while clapping for himself. We go to a replay. Corbin looks on from the stage as Balor recovers.

- Still to come, Roman Reigns will be here.

- Kurt Angle is backstage, on the phone asking Stephanie McMahon to call him back. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre walk in, checking in for an update on the whereabouts of Seth Rollins. Angle lets them check over the contract but they just troll him and walk off. Angle calls them idiots.

- We see Bobby Lashley backstage warming up. Back to commercial.

