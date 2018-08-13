SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Greensboro, NC for this week's Main Event episode:
* No Way Jose defeated Curt Hawkins
* Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated The Ascension
