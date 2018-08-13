Ronda Rousey Pays Tribute To Jim Neidhart On RAW (Video), No Way Jose On Main Event, Woken Word

- It's worth noting that tonight's RAW did not open up with a graphic for WWE Legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, who passed away this morning at the age of 63. The show did open with Ronda Rousey, who came out and mentioned Anvil's passing to send a message of support to her friend Natalya. This led to RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss coming out with Alicia Fox to trade promos with Rousey. Rousey then introduced Bliss' opponent for the opening match, Ember Moon. Tonight's show was scheduled to feature Natalya vs. Bliss in a non-title match but WWE pulled the match from their listing as soon as Neidhart's passing was announced. Above is video of Rousey paying tribute to The Anvil in the opening segment.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Greensboro, NC for this week's Main Event episode:

* No Way Jose vs. Curt Hawkins

* Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. The Ascension

- Below is the latest Woken Word of the Week video from Matt Hardy. This week's word is circumjacent.