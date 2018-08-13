WrestlingInc.com

WWE Moves Title Match To The SummerSlam Pre-Show, New RAW Title Match Announced For Sunday

By Marc Middleton | August 13, 2018

WWE has announced a second match for the SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show on Sunday - The Revival vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team. They have also announced that Drew Gulak vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander has been moved from the main card to the Kickoff. Lana and Rusev vs. Zelina Vega and Andrade "Cien" Almas was previously announced for the Kickoff.

SummerSlam takes place on Sunday from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Below is the updated confirmed card:

WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

RAW Women's Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women's Title
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Carmella

WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE United States Title Match
Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens
Braun's Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.

Finn Balor vs. Constable Baron Corbin

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

Kickoff Pre-show
Rusev and Lana vs. Zelina Vega and Andrade "Cien" Almas

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander

Kickoff Pre-show: RAW Tag Team Title Match
The Revival vs. The B Team

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE SummerSlam Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top