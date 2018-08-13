Dean Ambrose Makes WWE Return On RAW With A New Look, SummerSlam Role Announced (Photo, Videos)

Dean Ambrose is headed to WWE SummerSlam.

The Lunatic Fringe returned to action with a new look on tonight's SummerSlam go-home RAW from Greensboro in the main event segment, joining Seth Rollins to deliver a beatdown to Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler. Ambrose had been out of action since December 2017 with an ACL injury.

The storyline is that the SummerSlam contract for Rollins vs. Ziggler has a clause in it that allows Rollins to have someone in his corner to even the odds as McIntyre will be in Ziggler's corner. Rollins revealed at the end of tonight's show that his former partner in The Shield will be there with him in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Below are a few shots from Ambrose's return on RAW tonight: