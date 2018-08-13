WrestlingInc.com

WWE SummerSlam Themes, Go-Home SmackDown Promo, The Miz Gives Special Gift To Maryse (Video)

By Marc Middleton | August 13, 2018

- Above is a preview for Tuesday's Miz & Mrs. episode with The Miz giving a special ring to Maryse as they prepare to become parents. The ring is inscribed with their daughter's name, Monroe Sky.

- AJR's "Burn The House Down" single has been announced as a WWE SummerSlam theme song. "Sweet Sensation" by Flo Rida was previously announced.

Matches & Segments Revealed For This Week's WWE SmackDown
- Below is a promo for this week's WWE SmackDown episode, featuring the final build for Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view:


