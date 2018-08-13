SPOILERS ** Impact Wrestling TV Taping Results (8/13)

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader MrEddyG for sending in these results from tonight's Impact Wrestling taping in Toronto:

Xplosion:

* Matt Sydal vs "The Walking Weapon" Josh Alexander. Sydal wins with his finisher.

Impact:

* Austin Aries is out with Killer Kross. Aries gives the mic to Moose (lots of "Douche"'chants for him). Moose says whenever Eddie Edwards was having trouble after being in the hospital, after getting his face smashed by Sami Callihan, when Eddie was having trouble with his wife, when Eddie was getting ready for Tommy Dreamer, he would always listen to his call. But when Moose was in the hospital, no one showed up except for Austin Aries. Aries takes the mic back and says with Moose and Kross with him, no is one taking his title. Johnny Impact arrives and announces that Impact management has made it him vs. Austin Aries at Bound For Glory for the Impact World Title. He plugs that "Boone The Bounty Hunter" is available on DVDs, Blu-Ray, and on demand everywhere. Aries cuts him off saying he won't plug that crap on his time and invites him into the ring. Johnny invites him to come outside, Aries refused than says it must be true about the small banana in his pocket. Aries is furious and goes outside. Johnny had the upper hand at first, but Moose and Kross get a hold of him; they toss him back in the ring, beat him down then throw him outside put a chair around his throat against a ring post and hit him in the throat with another chair as they did to Eddie. Security tried to stop them, but they're beat up by all three. Scott D'Amore and other Impact officials finally put a stop to everything.

* Rich Swann vs Petey Williams. Before the match began, Matt Sydal went to join Dan and Josh on commentary. Swann was going to the top to do his reverse 360 splash when Sydal got out of his chair encouraging him to

finish the match. Rich just stared at him for a few seconds and that made him miss. Petey recovers to get The Canadian Destroyer and wins.

* Gama Singh appears next in the ring. He says he comes from a country where they care about fitness and their women are beautiful before introducing The Desi Hit Squad. Their opponents are Grado and Joe Hendry (w/ Katarina). Before the match there's a video by Joe Hendry singing about being in love with his best friend's girl... but "only as friend." Uh-huh. A few fans taunted the Desis with an unflattering Super (rhymes with "it" chants). The Desi Squad win but after the match, Katarina is upset with Grado and is sick of him losing. She says she's got another surprise - she's in love with Joe and kisses him! Joe's disgusted and asks what part of platonic love doesn't she understand? She's the problem here. Katarina slaps him and storms off to the back. Joe helps Grado up and they embrace them walk together to the back. Don't know where this is heading.

* Eli Drake appears. He says there's a lot of dummies trying to impress him lately and asks anyone in the back to try. Stone Rockwell arrives. Stone asks if his name is Elliott? Elijah? Eli asks what kind of adventures Stone has been on lately? Rockwell rambled on about a trip to Bangladesh on a train with his companion. Eli cut him off and tells a referee to come down. Eli wins quickly with The Gravy Train.

* KO's Title Match: Su Yung (out by herself) vs. the new champion, Tessa Blanchard. Tessa retains after getting out of a Panic Switch attempt and counters into the Hammerlock DDT. While Tessa is celebrating, Su's music hits and the Undead Bridesmaids bring out a coffin. Su recovers to hit a Panic Switch. She drags Tessa to put her in the coffin but Allie and Kiera Hogan give her double super kicks off the ramp to the floor. They help Tessa.

* Zachary Wenz, Ace Austin & Miguel vs OVE & Sami Callihan. OVE & Sami destroyed these guys. Sami gets the mic after and calls them the best trio in wrestling, and it's not ever going to be over with Fenix & Pentagon. He also says if Brian Cage wants to interfere in their business, it will never, EVER, end for him because they're from Ohio and taking over EVERYTHING.

* Two sofas are set up in the ring. Austin Aries, Moose & Killer Kross come down. Aries says they run the show now. Johnny Impact his "supposed" BFG opponent and everyone else have been taken out. Moose says since Eddie has been here in awhile maybe he should check on his wife and bring some champagne. Aries says just to bring a six pack. Fallah Bahh and KM appear and KM says that Moose turned his back on his best friend and calls him a douche. Moose gets in KM's face. Aries calms Moose down and offers them a peace offering, and asks Bahh if he wants a shot at the World Title? Aries offers his hand, they shake, and the match is on for later.

* Fenix & Pentagon Jr. vs Trevor Lee & Caleb Konley. Fenix & Pentagon won with a Fear Factor while Fenix double stomped Lee on his head. Pentagon gets the pin. OVE appear on the screen after and say they're OVE, they're from Ohio and they're taking over EVERYTHING. EVERYTHING.

* Alisha vs Katarina. Grado and Joe appear before the match. Grado calls her KataRhianna. Joe says Grado hasn't eaten since the breakup. Joe plays a new video called "Access Denied" with a lyric "Hoe could use ask me to be your lover, after what you did with your pirate brother?" Pretty good line. Katarina is furious and gets rolled up by Alisha. Grado keeps repeating "Access Denied, Access Denied."

* Trent Dixon & Channing Decker "The Fraternity" vs. L.A.X. (w/ Konnan). L.A.X. win with The Street Sweeper. Very impressive effort from The Fraternity though. Eddie Kingston & The OGz appear, apparently there's a "ceasefire" between the teams before Bound For Glory. Eddie tried to goad them to fight, but Konnan holds Santana and Ortiz back. Eddie and the OGz leave first. The ceasefire wasn't addressed at all.

Xplosion:

* Cody & Cousin Jake "The Deeners" vs The OGz (Homicide & Hernandez) (w/ Eddie Kingston). Homicide gets the submission victory with a single leg crab while he applies a hammerlock. Very good match from the Deeners.

Impact again:

* Kongo Kong vs "The Machine"' Brian Cage. Early on, Kongo hit a running crossbody from the outside over the top rope to the inside to Cage. Cage wins with an awesome looking F5. Cage gets a mic and says whether Pentagon or Fenix will be there, The Machine will be at BFG and will decimate EVERYONE.

* Main Event: George Iceman is the special ring announcer for the match. For the Impact World Title: Fallah Bahh (w/ KM) vs. Austin Aries (w/Moose & Killer Kross). As Bahh is going for the Banzai Drop, he gets distracted by Moose and KM, Aries knocked him off the middle rope and applies The Last Chancery to retain. Kross and Moose attack KM after the match, they put a chair around his neck outside and slam another chair into his throat. Great effort by Bahh in defeat.