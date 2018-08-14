Dean Ambrose Returns To The Ring After RAW, Jim Neidhart Tribute Video, CP3 Attends RAW (Photo)

- Above is the tribute video package for WWE Legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart that aired on this week's RAW. Neidhart passed away at the age of 63 on Monday morning after a fall at his home in Florida. As noted, RAW opened with Ronda Rousey paying tribute to Neidhart and sending well wishes to Natalya.

- The dark main event after this week's SummerSlam go-home RAW in Greensboro, NC saw Dean Ambrose return to the ring. Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and Braun Strowman defeated Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler in eight-man action. The finish saw Strowman, Rollins and Balor hit finishers on their SummerSlam opponents while Ambrose hit Corbin with Dirty Deeds for the pin. As noted, Ambrose returned on this week's RAW and will be in Rollins' corner on Sunday for the SummerSlam match against Ziggler, who will have McIntyre in his corner.

- NBA star Chris Paul was in attendance for this week's RAW in Greensboro, North Carolina, as seen below. CP3 is from nearby Winston-Salem, NC and has attended WWE events in the past.