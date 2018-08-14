Renee Young On Vince McMahon Talking To Her During RAW, WWE NXT Takeover Promo, Kofi Kingston

- Above is new backstage video of Renee Young discussing her guest commentator role at last night's WWE RAW in Greensboro. Renee said she feels good about how everything went and had a lot of positive reactions from people going into the show, so she hopes those people are still fans. She also said Vince McMahon only spoke to her once during the show through the headset, telling her to slow down during a few spots. Michael Cole also gave her positive feedback.

"I can be very hard on myself and very critical of myself but I feel like most of the stuff I did out there, I'm gonna say like 99.9% felt truly authentic to me and were my genuine reactions to things," Renee said.

She also said her favorite moment of the night was the return of husband Dean Ambrose.

"The fact that I announced Monday Night RAW tonight and it was the return of my husband, who has not been in the ring for 9 months," Renee said. "Seeing his recovery and all of the obstacles he had to go through to get back in the ring, I had goosebumps the entire time. It was so exciting."

- Kofi Kingston turns 37 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund turns 69, Johnny Gargano turns 31 and wrestling legend Bobby Eaton turns 60.

- Below is a promo for Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event from the Barclays Center: