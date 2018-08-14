WWE Legend Knocks The Revival For Their Jim Neidhart Tribute On RAW, The Revival Responds (GIF)

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley took to Twitter during this week's RAW and knocked The Revival for their tribute to Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart during the Triple Threat with The Deleters of Worlds & RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team.
The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder used The Hart Foundation's Hart Attack finisher on Matt Hardy during the match. Dudley responded on Twitter and knocked them for using the finisher as a "spot" in the middle of the match. He wrote, "Ugh... They used one of the best tag team finishes of all time as a mid match "spot" ... WTF?! FTR"
Below are responses from The Revival plus a GIF of the move and Dudley's original tweet:
