WWE Live Event Results From Columbia (8/13): AJ Styles Vs. Samoa Joe, Randy Orton Gets Title Shot

Thanks to Adam Sherman and @bossgang803_ps4 for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Columbia, South Carolina:

* The show opened with a 10 bell salute for Jim Neidhart

* The New Day defeated The Bar

* Shelton Benjamin defeated Aiden English

* Rusev and Lana defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega with a Double Rusev Crush

* WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy after Nakamura pinned Hardy

* SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella retained over Asuka, Asuka won by DQ due to The IIconics interfering. This turned into Asuka, Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch vs. Carmella & The IIconics

* Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch defeated Carmella, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers retained over Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

* WWE Champion AJ Styles pinned Samoa Joe

It was a hot crowd all night. AJ Styles thanked us for being into it all night.