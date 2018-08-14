WWE Live Event Results From Columbia (8/13): AJ Styles Vs. Samoa Joe, Randy Orton Gets Title Shot

Thanks to Adam Sherman and @bossgang803_ps4 for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Columbia, South Carolina:
* The show opened with a 10 bell salute for Jim Neidhart
* The New Day defeated The Bar
* Shelton Benjamin defeated Aiden English
* Rusev and Lana defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega with a Double Rusev Crush
* WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy after Nakamura pinned Hardy
* SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella retained over Asuka, Asuka won by DQ due to The IIconics interfering. This turned into Asuka, Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch vs. Carmella & The IIconics
* Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch defeated Carmella, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers retained over Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
* WWE Champion AJ Styles pinned Samoa Joe
It was a hot crowd all night. AJ Styles thanked us for being into it all night.