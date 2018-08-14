News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown & 205 Live - Final SummerSlam Hype, AJ Styles Addresses Samoa Joe

Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina with the final hype for SummerSlam.

Matches announced for tonight's SmackDown include Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Aiden English and six-man action with The New Day vs. SAnitY. There will also be segments with WWE Champion AJ Styles addressing Samoa Joe and a face-off with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella. SmackDown General Manager Paige has also announced that she will have an opportunity for Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. 205 Live will feature Akira Tozawa vs. Lio Rush and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander vs. Jack Gallagher in a non-title match.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* AJ Styles has more to say to Samoa Joe

* SmackDown Women's Title Match participants come face to face

* Aiden English goes one-on-one with Andrade "Cien" Almas

* The New Day clash with SAnitY in Six-Man Tag Team showdown

* Paige promises Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville an opportunity

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us for live coverage at 8pm EST.