Tye Dillinger Injury Update, Rusev On Working The WWE SummerSlam Pre-show, The Revival Video

- Above is new video of The Revival talking to Mike Rome after last night's WWE RAW. Rome asks about their title shot against RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team at SummerSlam.

Scott Dawson says it's an honor to go to SummerSlam to fight for the titles but they shouldn't have to because they had the Triple Threat won on RAW until The B Team stole the pin to retain. Dash Wilder says they should be defending the titles at SummerSlam, not fighting for them, because they were robbed. Dawson talks about having family in the Greensboro Coliseum last night, and recalls how he made his in-ring debut in Greensboro years ago. Dawson says they may have got robbed but to find out about the SummerSlam title shot in Greensboro, it doesn't get any sweeter than that. Dash says we better believe that The Revival is walking out with the titles because The B Team is good but they're not The Revival.

- As noted, Tye Dillinger apparently suffered an injury at Sunday's WWE live event after taking a bad fall from the top during a match with Shelton Benjamin. Dillinger did not work last night's live event in Columbia, SC and was replaced by Aiden English in the match with Benjamin. WWE has not announced an injury for Dillinger but we will keep you updated.

- Rusev took to Twitter last night and wrote the following on his match being on the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show. Rusev and Lana vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega will join Drew Gulak vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander and The Revival vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team on the pre-show.