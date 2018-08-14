SmackDown Stars Respond To Paul Heyman Shout-Out, Jim Neidhart Ten-Bell Salute, Tonight's SmackDown

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE SmackDown in this new video.
- There was a ten-bell salute for WWE Legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart at last night's WWE live event in Columbia, South Carolina. The Anvil passed away at the age of 63 after a fall at his home on Monday morning.
There was a 10-bell salute in honor of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart at #WWEColumbia tonight. @NewAgeInsiders pic.twitter.com/6upHNWlNvT— Justin. (@PWAmateur) August 14, 2018
- Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and The Usos took to Twitter last night and wrote the following on the shout-outs from Paul Heyman during his promo with Roman Reigns. Heyman used The New Day's "it's a new day!" line and called The Usos the future of the tag team division. The SmackDown Superstars wrote the following:
Yo @HeymanHustle knows what's up. Rep that #SmackdownLive Tag team Division— Austin Creed (Its DragonCon Season!) (@XavierWoodsPhD) August 14, 2018
MALO???? https://t.co/10MV1bWNCY— The Usos (@WWEUsos) August 14, 2018
Always an honor to receive a shoutout from the God! @HeymanHustle https://t.co/MJxC15LcoG— King'T'Kofi (@TrueKofi) August 14, 2018