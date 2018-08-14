SmackDown Stars Respond To Paul Heyman Shout-Out, Jim Neidhart Ten-Bell Salute, Tonight's SmackDown

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE SmackDown in this new video.

- There was a ten-bell salute for WWE Legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart at last night's WWE live event in Columbia, South Carolina. The Anvil passed away at the age of 63 after a fall at his home on Monday morning.

- Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and The Usos took to Twitter last night and wrote the following on the shout-outs from Paul Heyman during his promo with Roman Reigns. Heyman used The New Day's "it's a new day!" line and called The Usos the future of the tag team division. The SmackDown Superstars wrote the following:

Yo @HeymanHustle knows what's up. Rep that #SmackdownLive Tag team Division — Austin Creed (Its DragonCon Season!) (@XavierWoodsPhD) August 14, 2018