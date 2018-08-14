WrestlingInc.com

SmackDown Stars Respond To Paul Heyman Shout-Out, Jim Neidhart Ten-Bell Salute, Tonight's SmackDown

By Marc Middleton | August 14, 2018

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE SmackDown in this new video.

- There was a ten-bell salute for WWE Legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart at last night's WWE live event in Columbia, South Carolina. The Anvil passed away at the age of 63 after a fall at his home on Monday morning.


More Details On Jim Neidhart Passing Away At Home On Monday, History Of Seizures, Alzheimer's
See Also
More Details On Jim Neidhart Passing Away At Home On Monday, History Of Seizures, Alzheimer's

- Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and The Usos took to Twitter last night and wrote the following on the shout-outs from Paul Heyman during his promo with Roman Reigns. Heyman used The New Day's "it's a new day!" line and called The Usos the future of the tag team division. The SmackDown Superstars wrote the following:




Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE SummerSlam Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top