Video: Ronda Rousey Spooked By A Bat At Last Night's RAW

By Raj Giri | August 14, 2018

There was a bat flying around in the arena at last night's RAW at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The bat managed to make a cameo during the opening segment with Ronda Rousey, Ember Moon, Alexa Bliss and Alicia Fox. While Rousey was outside of the ring she saw the bat and exclaimed, "Oh my God, there's a bat!"

You can watch Rousey's reaction in the video below:



gemma stephens contributed to this article.

